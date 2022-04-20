Sanskrit On Railway-Platforms In Uttarakhand

More steps necessary to revive Sanskrit

It is a welcome decision of Indian Railways to adopt Sanskrit as third language in Uttarakhand wherein names of railway-stations will be in Sanskrit also under three-language formula. Already NDA government at the centre during its earlier tenure in the year 2014 had decided to make Sanskrit the only choice as third language removing German as an alternative when even Germany like many other countries realised importance of Sanskrit.

Media reports also indicate about NASA (USA) having launched Mission-Sanskrit programme so that world's ancient language which is full of hidden treasure of literature and advanced-most technology, may also be effectively utilised as a language of computer and space-technology. Media-reports also indicate that Sanskrit has already been introduced as a language in nursery classes in USA.

Chanting of Vedic hymns in state-assemblies of USA and countries is also becoming a regular trend. Sanskrit is the originating language for many modern Indian languages, and is enriched with valuable treasure in its ancient books which if analysed and studied can perhaps provide much more advanced studies in various fields including technology and medical science. Advanced study of Ayurveda is rather necessity of time for medical research which can be only through ancient Sanskrit literature.

Technological advances of ancient Ramayana or Mahabharat age are lying hidden in Sanskrit literature. At a time when western countries are realising importance of Sanskrit, it is time that Indian government may set up a separate Ministry for development and research in Sanskrit to explore hidden treasure of literature and medical science in the ancient language. Need is rather for encouraging study and use of Sanskrit at global level with aid of UNESCO in large interest of mankind not only in India but worldwide in other countries too.