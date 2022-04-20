Sanskrit News Weekly on AIR FM to Feature Union Minister, School Children

New Delhi: The third edition of weekly news magazine 'Sanskrit Saptahiki' will air on All India Radio FM News channel on Saturday, featuring glimpses of verses from Panchatantra, Geeta and a rendition of popular folklore in Sanskrit by school children.

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, will also feature in the Sanskrit programme broadcast on radio, an official statement said.

"The edition will present the glimpses of verses from Panchatantra, Geeta and an amazing rendition of popular folklore in Sanskrit by little school children from Sangli in Maharashtra," the statement said.



Under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' segment, commonly used words will be translated from Sanskrit to Hindi and then to Punjabi language, it said.

The first edition of the Sanskrit news magazine was broadcast on July 4.

—PTI