Sanskrit Education to create more employment opportunities for students – Pradhan

Sanskrit Universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning

Delhi (The Hawk): Sanskrit Education to create more employment opportunities for students said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Union Education and Skill Development Minister and Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University while addressing ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav’ here today.

A three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav was organized by Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi from May 7th, 2022. The objective behind organising the Utkarsh Mahotsav is to promote Sanskrit language across the country and beyond. The focus of the Mahotsav is – the New Educational Era – Moving towards a Global Orientation of Sanskrit Studies.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that Sanskrit is not just a language, it is an emotion. Our knowledge and wisdom are our wealth. The onus is on all of us to take our civilization forward for centuries and achieve the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he added.

The Minister highlighted that as envisaged in the National Education Policy, the Government has given importance to all Indian languages ​​including Sanskrit. It has a great contribution in unifying various Indian languages and Sanskrit Universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning, he added.

The Minister cited that from the time of Hiuen Tsang to today's Raisina Dialogues, the spontaneity, modernity and scientificity of Sanskrit need no proof. He shared his thoughts on the revival of the language of the Vedas i.e Sanskrit, Indianness associated with Sanskrit and the language based education system. The Minister hoped that the deliberations held during the 'Utkarsh Mahotsav' will show the roadmap for the education system of 21st century to make India self-reliant and pave the way for global welfare.

Chairman, High Powered Committee for Promotion of Indian Languages, Shri Chamu Krishna Shastry; Chaiman UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar; Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi; Vice Chancellor, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Prof. Murlimanohar Pathak and Vice Chancellors of 17 Sanskrit Universities, scholars and students participated in the event.



