Sankat Mochan music fest to be held digitally this year

Varanasi: The much-awaited annual Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, a celebration of music and dance at the Sankat Mochan temple, will be held this year too despite the lockdown.

The event will be held from April 12 to 17 and will be viewed only on digital platforms.

Mahant Vishwambhar Nath Mishra said, "Since the Sangeet Samaroh cannot be held due to the lockdown and the corona scare, we have decided to hold it in the virtual world. The music festival will be viewed digitally and the digital link of the event would be made public in a day or two."

Special prayers were held at the temple for the well being of the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Wednesday.

The Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh is an annual music festival held at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi.

It features performances in Indian classical music and dance.

The festival is noted for allowing free entry to audiences, and for performers not charging any fees.

It is scheduled every year to coincide with the Hanuman Jayanti that celebrates the birth of Hanuman, the presiding deity at the temple.

--IANS