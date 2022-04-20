Sanju Samson replaces injured Ambati Rayudu for rest of Zimbabwe tour

Harare: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was on Monday named as a replacement for injured Ambati Rayudu for the remainder of India's tour of Zimbabwe. "The BCCI medical team confirms that Ambati Rayudu has been ruled out of the remaining part of the India's tour of Zimbabwe due to an injury he has sustained while playing the 2nd ODI. Rayudu has pulled his right quadriceps muscles and will require 2 to 3 weeks of rehabilitation," said the BCCI in a statement. "The All India senior selection committee has named Sanju Samson as Rayudu's replacement for the rest of the tour," it added. Rayudu showed top form in the two ODIs to have taken place so far, scoring 124 not out and 41 respectively. The injury to him gives Samson an opportunity to make his India debut. The Kerala cricketer rose to prominence with his exploits for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has played 21 First-Class games, besides 29 List A matches and 67 T20s. PTI