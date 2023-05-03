Sanjay Singh writes to Finance Secy, seeks sanction to prosecute ED top brass for 'defaming' him

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, has written to the Union finance secretary requesting permission to file criminal charges against the head of the Enforcement Directorate and an assistant director for making "false and derogatory claims" about him in connection with the agency's investigation into the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED filed a motion in court on April 20 asking to fix a "typographical/clerical error" with Singh's name on the charge sheet, prompting Singh to write. ED sources claim that Singh's name appears four times in the charge sheet, although one of these occurrences is incorrect since Singh's name was "inadvertently" put in place of Rahul Singh's.

When the policy was being developed, Rahul Singh was working as the Delhi excise commissioner.—Inputs from Agencies