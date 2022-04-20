Sanjay Singh Gives Zero Hour Notice In RS Over Flash Flood In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss flash floods caused by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the rescue team has managed to reach the Malari valley area in the Dhauli Ganga valley through a rope to deliver ration packages.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are missing, according to the state government.

A joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF, and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point where the debris has been cleared. —ANI