New Delhi: Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, formerly of the Internal Revenue Service, is now the head of the CBIC.

"Sh. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, IRS (C&IT:1988) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) w.e.f. August 05, 2023," the CBIC announced on Twitter.

Agarwal took over the CBIC on May 31 after Vivek Johri retired.—Inputs from Agencies