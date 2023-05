Haridwar (The Hawk): Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has set-up 10 sanitizer dispensers at different locations at the MahaKumbh 2021, thereby, encouraging the public to sanitize their hands as they progress to take a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar.

Mr Sanjay Gunjyal IPS (I G Kumbh Mela Haridwar 2021, Government of Uttarakhand) inaugurated the sanitizer units which were presented by Mr Yashpal Sardana, Plant Head – Haridwar, Hero MotoCorp.