Sanjay Garg launches online studio

New Delhi: Design House, Raw Mango has launched its Online Studio making its collections, textiles, garments and objects available in India and globally. The brand which currently has four stores in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru makes an entry in to the digital retail space.

Raw Mango's online store's opening was necessitated by the global level shutdown of stores due to the current pandemic crisis. The brand's singular intent is to provide access and a safe environment for clients to discover products online as it aims to adhere to stringent quality controls and contactless deliveries for all online purchases.

"As the world faces unprecedented times, given the accelerated shift to digital space in the way we engage with brands and each other, I believe it is important to embrace innovative methods to reach our audiences. We hope to continue giving our valued customers the experience and promise of the highest quality, thoughtful design and customer experience through our e-store while staying true to our philosophy of preserving, conserving handloom and celebrating India's rich culture and craftsmanship," said Sanjay Garg, Founder and Textile Designer, Raw Mango.

The brands Spring Summer 2020 Collection (BETWEEN) will make its debut on this store along with a curation of classics and best sellers from the brand.

