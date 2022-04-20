Sanjay Dutt defeats cancer, issues statement with health update

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently confirmed that he was fighting cancer, on Wednesday shared a health update saying he has come out victorious in his battle with the disease.

Dutt posted a statement on Instagram expressing joy while making the announcement.

"The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family," the statement read.





The actor thanked his family and doctors for taking proper care of him. He also expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for showering him with love.



"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," he concluded.

Dutt's fans and colleagues are extremely happy.

—IANS