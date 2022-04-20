Sanjay Dutt applies for parole yet again

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly applied for a parole once again. Son of late actor-politician Sunil Dutt, Sanjay, is serving is remaining 42-month jail term in Pune�s Yerwada Jail since May 2013. He has apparently applied for a 30-day parole to the divisional commissioner. Reports suggest that senior officials have confirmed the parole application and the request is apparently under process. Brother of politician Priya Dutt, Sanjay returned to jail after being granted furlough. Dutt was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by the Supreme Court for illegal possession of arms in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Since he had served 18 months in jail from 2007 to 2008, he was required to complete his remaining jail term.