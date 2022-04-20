Sanitization Drive Conducted In Dehradun Amid Weekend Lockdown

Dehradun: Due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Dehradun, the city decided for complete lockdown on weekends. "We're undertaking sanitization work in Dehradun amid weekend lockdown (Saturday and Sunday). We sanitized 50 out of 100 wards yesterday. 56 tractor trolleys with capacity of 3000-litre each and some fire brigade vehicles were used," said Dehradun Municipal Commissioner, Vinay Pandey.