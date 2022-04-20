Noida: Several sanitation workers staged protest in Noida on August 17 against the authority over salary issue. The sanitation workers are protesting over the issue for last 1 week. One of the protesters said, "We have been protesting here for last one week. Authority is not even ready to hear our grievances."
Sanitation workers stage protest over salary issue in Noida
April20/ 2022
