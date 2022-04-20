    Menu
    Sanitation workers stage protest over salary issue in Noida

    April20/ 2022


    Noida: Several sanitation workers staged protest in Noida on August 17 against the authority over salary issue. The sanitation workers are protesting over the issue for last 1 week. One of the protesters said, "We have been protesting here for last one week. Authority is not even ready to hear our grievances."

