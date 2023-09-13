Sanitation worker tortured, killed in Kanpur

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a private sanitation worker was tortured and battered to death allegedly by the son of a guest house owner and three of his aides in Kanpur.

Police have arrested the main accused and his associates.

According to police, the victim, Bittu Balmiki, was an employee at the Pratistha Guest House in Kakadeo but had recently quit over low salary.

However, the guest house owner’s son, Tejas Chauhan, suspected that Bittu had committed theft on the premises following which, he and his aides held him captive and tortured him.

Police said the incident took place on September 6 but came to light on Sunday when Bittu died during treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

“Tejas and his friends, Shiv Sharma, Manoj Chauhan and Om Prakash Shukla, beat up Bittu with a baseball bat and then plucked his toe nails. Not satisfied with this, the accused then got him bitten by a dog. When Bittu was knocked out of his senses, they threw him near his house and fled,” a family member of the deceased said.

Police said that Bittu was a resident of Kakadeo and worked at the guest house belonging to Veetpal Singh Chauhan.

“He was not satisfied with the money being paid to him and left the job. However, Tejas suspected that he had stolen something from the guest house and assaulted Bittu,” a police officer said.

DCP (West) Vijay Dhull said: “The accused have been booked for murder. All of them have been arrested.”

Police said that CCTVs were installed in the guest house but when they checked it, the entire data was found to be deleted.

“We have seized the digital video recorder (DVR) which will be sent for forensic examination,” the police officer said.

—IANS