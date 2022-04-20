Sania Mirza to be showstopper at IIJW 2015 show

News Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who clinched her first women�s doubles Grand Slam title earlier this month, will dazzle on the ramp of the India International Jewellery Week (IIJW) 2015 as the showstopper for Moni Agarwal. She will showcase Agarwal�s royal and exquisite Zohrakshi jewellery collection. Confirming this, the designer told IANS: �Zohrakshi is my expression through ornaments. Our ethereal jewellery line is all about today�s woman, elegant yet restrained; classic yet forward; empowered yet subtle. And Sania perfectly represents all of these.� The collection represents flowers in re-imagined, re-structured and re-invented in ways to create statement pieces. Agarwal is excited to show her work on the stage. �I�m a part of IIJW every year and I�m very excited to present my collection Zohrakshi this year. It is a wonderful platform for designers like me. I can express myself best at this event and I�m thrilled for the big day.� IANS