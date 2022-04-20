Sania Mirza, Martina Hingis reach final of Miami Open

Miami: Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis are in line to win their second title in a row as they breezed into the final of the Miami Open with a straight sets win over Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic. The top seeded Indo-Swiss pair got the better of seventh seeds 6-2 6-4 in the semifinals of the USD 5,381,235, WTA Premier tournament. In the summit clash, they will take on Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, whom they had defeated in the final of the BNP Paribas Open two weeks ago. The No.2-seeded Makarova and Vesnina beat No.9 seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 6-4 6-2. Asked what they would have to do to beat Makarova and Vesnina again, Sania said,"The same as we did last week!" "We just have to keep focused and fight for every point. I keep saying this - names don't win you matches, neither does any result. Every day is a different day," she said. "Now we know we can definitely beat the best, because they're champions too. We're still learning to play with each other, so it's good to play against a tough team like that," Mirza said after the match. Talking about the match, the Swiss great said,"It was a great match. I'd never played this team before, and I know it was a good test for us in our second tournament together - it's nice to get a tough team like that to play against." PTI