Sania Mirza-Martina Hingis pair storms into quarters of Aegon International

Eastbourne: Top-seeds Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis routed the pair of Karolina Pliskova and Michella Krajicek to sail into the quarterfinals of the WTA Aegon International, here. Sania and Hingis thrashed the unseeded Czech-Dutch pair 6-0 6-2 in the opening round of USD 731000 grass court tournament, the last before the Wimbledon. The top seeds saved both the break chances in the opening set and brok their rivals thrice to bagel them. In the second they dropped serve one time but capitalised on three break chances to close the contest in just 45 minutes. In the quarterfinals they face Hao-Ching Chan of Taipei and Flavia Pennetta from Italy. PTI