Sania-Hingis win Wuhan Open to register seventh doubles title of 2015

WUHAN: The top seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis defeated the Romanian duo of Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu in straight sets to win the doubles title at the Wuhan Open on Saturday. The Indo-Swiss combination hardly broke sweat as they vanquished their opponents 6-2, 6-3. This is the seventh title that the Sania-Martina combination has won this year. They also won the Wimbledon and the US Open titles earlier in 2015.