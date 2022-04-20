Sania-Bruno Enter Australian Open Semis

Melbourne: Top-seeded mixed doubles duo Sania Mirza and Bruno Soares marched in to the semi-finals of the Australian Open, beating local pair Casey Dellacqua and John Peers 6-2, 6-2 in a last-eight match here Wednesday. The Indo-Brazilian pair started the match on a bright note, breaking their opponents twice to claim the first set 6-2 in just 23 minutes at Melbourne Park. They continued their ascendancy in the second set leading 4-2, going on to win the second set by an identical first set score, taking a mere 30 minutes to claim the second set on Court 2. The victors hit 18 winners and committed 10 unforced errors on their way to victory. They are scheduled to play the winner of the quarter-final between third seeds Kristina Mladenovic of France and Canada's Daniel Nestor and fifth seeds Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia. Meanwhile in boys' singles, India's Sumit Nagal went down to Australia's Marc Polmans 1-6, 1-6 in the third round in just 45 minutes.