Sangam soil, water for 'bhumi pujan' of Ram temple

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Soil and water from the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati -- will be taken to Ayodhya for "bhumi pujan" of the proposed Ram temple on August 5.

According to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Ashwani Mishra, "Former VHP president late Ashok Singhal had said that the sacred water and soil from the Sangam should be used in 'bhumi pujan' of the temple in Ayodhya. Our leaders will carry the Sangam soil and water to Ayodhya. The names of those who will be assigned the task, will be announced soon."

He said that since several seers and saints from Prayagraj played a prominent role in the Ram temple movement, celebrations would be held in various 'mutts' and temples on the day the 'bhumi pujan' is held in Ayodhya.

The VHP will appeal to all Hindus to light 'diyas' at their homes in the evening on August 5 and seers and saints will blow conch shells to celebrate the occasion.

"We will celebrate the day like Diwali," the VHP spokesman said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be keeping the list of invitees short due to the prevailing pandemic situation and the event will be telecast live to enable millions of devotees watch the proceedings live.

—IANS