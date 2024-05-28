Sandeshkhali: CBI slaps attempt to murder charges against Shahjahan Sheikh

The charge sheet, submitted to a Basirhat special court, details accusations against Sheikh and his associates, including connections to the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal and alleged links to former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

New Delhi: The CBI has charged suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh, his brother and five others with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in connection with a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali on January 5, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency's first charge sheet in the case was filed on Monday before a Basirhat special court, they said.



The ED team came under attack from a 1,000-strong mob when it went to raid Sheikh's house in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. It had also gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, under the scanner in the scam, they said.

The charge sheet is against seven persons, including Sheikh, his brother Alomgir and associates Jiauddin Mollah, Mafujar Mollah, and Didarbaksh Mollah, they said.



The CBI has invoked IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder) on the accused besides rioting and unlawful among a number of other charges, they said.



Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 km from Kolkata, has been in the news after local women alleged land-grabbing and sexual abuse by Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading.



The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5.



Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 and the CBI took him under its custody on March 6.

—PTI