Sandeshkhali: All necessary actions taken; culprits won't be spared, says Mamata in Assembly

Banerjee assures thorough investigations with the involvement of the state women's commission and a dedicated police team.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that 17 people have been arrested in restive Sandeshkhali and no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared.

Referring to the area which has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders, Banerjee said in the assembly that she has never allowed and will never allow any injustice to anyone.



“We are looking into the Sandeshkhali situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali,” she said.

A 'sinister design is at play' to foment trouble in the area and the state government has taken all necessary actions to control the situation, Banerjee said.



Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.



The accusations against Shajahan Sheikh and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

—PTI