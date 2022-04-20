Sanders set to win in Nevada polls

Washington: US Senator Bernie Sanders is all set to win the Nevada Democratic primaries with a lead with around 47 per cent votes as over 22 per cent of the votes have been counted on Sunday, the local media reported.

Joe Biden stands second with around 24 per cent, while Indiana Mayor Peter Buttigieg is third with 14 per cent of the votes. Senator Elizabeth Warren is fourth with nine per cent.

"We won Nevada! We are building an unprecedented grassroots movement, and together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish," Sanders tweeted.

US President Donald Trump has already congratulated Sanders on Twitter.

"Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don't let them take it away from you!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Bernie Sanders would take on Donald Trump in November's US presidential election as the Democratic front-runner.

—UNI