Sandeepa Dhar plans to start NGO for street dogs

Mumbai: Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who has appeared in films like "Isi Life Mein", "Dabangg 2" and "Heropanti", is an ardent animal lover and is even planning to start an NGO for street dogs. "My plan is to start an NGO for street dogs. There are lots of dogs on streets who are limping just because when they are sleeping, someone ran their car over their legs. I would want to help them but unfortunately there are not many NGOs. Hence I want to start something that can help those poor and needy animals," Sandeepa said in a statement. Her love for pets was witnessed earlier when she provided shelter to five street dogs from the Mumbai monsoon. Sandeepa found these dogs sheltering in the basement of her building, drenched in rain and shivering from cold. She took them to her place, fed them and took care of them. "I m a pet lover, and when I saw those puppies shivering in my building basement I was heartbroken so I took them home. I think it is everyone's responsibility to take care of animals, especially in monsoon as you never know if those animals are being fed or not, if they are sick or hungry or just scared," she added. On the career front, Sandeepa will next be seen in "7 Hours to Go" and "Global Baba". IANS