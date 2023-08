New Delhi: Sandeep Navlakhe, the former executive vice president of Tata Projects and a key figure in the development of the new Parliament, has resigned from his position.

He oversaw the company's construction division, which included offices, warehouses, and airports.

According to a release, "Sandeep Navlakhe, Executive Vice President of Tata Projects Ltd and the man behind the end to end delivery of India's new parliament building," has resigned from his position.—Inputs from Agencies