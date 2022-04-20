San Francisco Mayor announces plan to restart indoor dining

San Francisco: San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced the US city's plan for restarting indoor dining amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

San Francisco will move forward with indoor dining at 25 per cent capacity, up to 100 people, once classified as "orange" on California's tiered system, which will occur no sooner than the end of the month, Xinhua news agency quoted the announcement as saying on Friday.

San Francisco is currently assigned to the state's "red" tier, which provides the city the discretion to move forward with reopening some activities and services, including indoor salons and gyms.

Based on the state's tiered system, the earliest time that San Francisco will move to the less restrictive "orange" tier is at the end of September.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is developing health and safety guidelines in coordination with the local restaurant industry in order to prepare restaurants for the safest reopening possible.

"Restaurants have been hit hard by Covid-19. Many have adapted with takeout and outdoor dining, but they've still been barely hanging on and, sadly, some have closed for good," said Breed.

"We are laying out the next steps to make sure restaurants are ready to reopen as safely as possible... Helping our restaurant industry survive this pandemic is a key part of our longer-term economic recovery."

The city is working with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association to develop a self-certification process for reopening indoor dining in San Francisco.

This process will provide restaurants the information and tools they need to prepare to safely reopen indoor dining with limited capacity and other modifications in place.

Before restaurants can reopen, they will need to complete a self-certification documenting their ability to comply with minimum standards for operating indoor dining in San Francisco.

—IANS