Samvaad Desk To Provide Daily Updates Of Covid Patients Admitted In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Now you can get the information of your Covid patient admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh sitting at home. For this, AIIMS has set up a 'Samvaad Desk' and has issued telephone and WhatsApp numbers. This desk will work 24 hours a week.



A new system has been Devloped in AIIMS, Rishikesh to establish communication between doctors who treating Covid patients. Under this arrangement, the hospital administration has set up a 'Samvaad desk' near the control room located in the OPD block of AIIMS. This desk will provide daily updates of Covid patients. Giving information in this regard, Professor UB Mishra, Dean of Hospital Administration AIIMS, said that to get information related to the efficiency and health of the Covid patients, can contact on telephone number 0135-2462929 and WhatsApp number 7217014336 of the Desk.

With this, you can also get information related to your patient by phone call and sending a WhatsApp message to above numbers. He said that if the family members of the patients themselves want to come to the AIIMS hospital and get information about their patients, they can come between 1 pm to 2 pm and in the evening 5 pm to 6 pm in OPD block. This desk will take the health updates of the patients admitted in the Covid wards. All information will provided through the desk. The desk will work round the clock throughout the week.