Samta Sagar: I feel peaceful when I read books

Mumbai: Actress Samta Sagar is an ardent book lover, and says that she feels peaceful when she reads books.

The actress spoke about her love for books on April 23, World Book Day.

"I remember there was a time in my life, when I wouldn't step a foot outside my house without a book in my hand. I feel peaceful when I read books. It takes me to a different world," she said.

"During my childhood, Premchand and Sarat Chandra stories were part of every household in the country. That culture is somewhere missing today," she added.

She recommends the young generation to read stories by "Premchand, Nirmal Verma, Anton Chekhov and writers who belong to the similar league".

"Pick up any of their books; each story is so compelling, it will give you a different perspective towards life. Parents must encourage their children to read more often. You can keep a small open library at home. Displaying books can go a long way in inculcating the habit of reading," she said.

Samta is currently working as an actor and writer of &TV's show "Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari".

Source: IANS