Samsung working on smartphone with outward folding screen

Seoul: Samsung Display, the sister company of Samsung Electronics has filed a new patent for a foldable smartphone with a dual-fold outward folding screen.

Samsung Display filed this design patent in September 2018 with the KIPO (Korean Intellectual Property Office). However, it was recently published more than two years from the day of its filing, reports LetsGoDigital.

The South Korean tech giant is the only company to sell two different form factors of foldable phones globally and this could be the third one.

Samsung also filed a new patent for a smartphone with an expandable display which can give users more screen when required.

According to the patent, one would be able to increase or decrease the size of the display with the help of a moveable backside plate.

Additionally, the company also patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setups.

–IANS