    Samsung working on foldable smartphones with pop-up camera

    April20/ 2022


    Seoul: Samsung is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone with a pop-up camera that would be the company's first phone with this camera mechanism.

    The smartphone maker filed the patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office).

    Itt clearly describes a foldable phone featuring a pop-up mechanism inside one of the two halves of the device, reports SamMobile.

    Some sketches depict a Galaxy Z Fold device with a pop-up camera that raises from the half of the phone that has the cover display.

    Others reveal a foldable device that conceals its pop-up camera module inside the other half.

    "Furthermore, some sketches reveal that the pop-up camera would replace the main rear-facing camera system," the report said.

    Samsung has also filed a patent for three foldable smartphone designs with cutouts for inner cameras.

    All three of those have a cutout on the front display so that the cameras present inside can be used even when the phone is closed.

    —IANS

