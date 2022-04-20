Samsung to unveil new display technology, products on Jan 6

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung has scheduled an event named 'First Look 2021' on January 6, wherein the company will unveil new display technologies along with new products.

Samsung is expected to launch TVs and other products using Quantum Mini-LED displays. The brand could also take the wraps off new laptops and tablets that use new display technologies, reports SamMobile.

Quantum Mini-LED technology is said to make its way first to TVs, but it has been reported that Samsung might showcase Mini-LED tablets and laptops using these technologies at 'First Look 2021'.

The company is also expected to announce the improved versions of The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero lifestyle TVs.

The Samsung 'First Look 2021' event will kick off on January 6 at 11 am EST or 9.30 pm IST.

The firm is expected to host another event next month, most likely on January 14, to launch its next-generation Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones.

—IANS