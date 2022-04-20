Samsung to soon introduce tri-fold devices with rollable displays: Know details

New Delhi: Samsung is reportedly working on new devices with a triple-folding screen and a rollable display. The South Korean tech giant has currently only revealed the designs as concepts on its display blog, reports GSMArena.

The first drawing shows a tri-folding display Galaxy Fold. This new device would eliminate the Fold's need for an external display, as it could fold down to a third of its unfolded footprint.

The other device that the company hinted at was a rollable display gadget. This product essentially has a long cylindrical body, which houses the flexible rolled-up display. A recent patent for the tri-folding device was re-imagined by LetsGoDigital in the form of a few mock-up renders.

This tri-folding device would feature a slide-out keyboard and could be used in different positions.

The company earlier introduced Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded. Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

—IANS