Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator in India for Rs 1.97 lakh

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio in the country with the launch of a connected SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator with a huge capacity of 657 litres.

The refrigerator will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Samsung.com and other online stores at a special price of Rs 196,990 from July 13-July 26.

The pre-book offer also includes additional benefits like cashback up to Rs 9,000 and free Galaxy Note 10 Lite worth Rs 37,900.

After the initial offer period, the SpaceMax Family Hub will be available for Rs 2.19 lakh, the company said in a statement.

"SpaceMax Family Hub will become the epicentre to control, manage and view other connected devices at home and its intelligent features will enable busy families to stay better connected to one another," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The refrigerator sports a 21.5-inch FHD touch screen display with 25-watt speakers for non-stop entertainment.

SpaceMax Family Hub comes with the 10-year warranty on its digital inverter technology compressor.

It has a built-in view inside camera that allows users to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the screen, without opening the refrigerator.

One can also use the Family Hub app to see what''s inside the refrigerator remotely.

The refrigerator helps create shopping lists, food memos, digitally label food with expiration dates and set reminders.

SpaceMax Family Hub has a built-in screen that can be used as a whiteboard, memo or even a photo album.

Family members can also make calls and share photos and notes with each other through the refrigerator. They can even share and update calendars through the Family Hub app synced with Google.

One can also watch favourite shows on the SpaceMax Family Hub screen and can access millions of songs through the web browser, live radio app or Music apps such as Spotify and Gaana.

The refrigerator comes with all-around cooling that keeps food fresh in every corner and Digital Inverter Technology that provides up to 50 per cent energy saving.

It also comes with a ''Deodorizing Filter'', keeping the inside of the refrigerator fresh by constantly passing air through built-in activated carbon filters.

