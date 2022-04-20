Samsung removes ad mocking Apple for not having iPhone charger

San Francisco: Samsung has reportedly deleted an ad that mocked Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone box.

Apple has bid goodbye to the charging brick, along with changing the cable from USB-A brick to Lightning-to-USB-C.

According to The Verge, Samsung has been caught deleting an ad that makes fun of Apple for not including a charging brick with the iPhone 12.

"The Facebook post was made by Samsung Caribbean back in October, and it had a picture of a charging brick with the caption "Included with your Galaxy".

The Facebook post has now been deleted.

There are report that Samsung will not include a charger with its upcoming phones starting with Galaxy S21 in 2021.

Samsung phones use standard USB-C cables for charging, as opposed to Apple's proprietary Lighting.

According to the report, this isn't the first time Samsung has deleted ads.

When Galaxy Note 10 was launched without a headphone jack, Samsung "deleted ads making fun of the iPhone X for not having a similar plug".

According to reports released in October, the new iPhone 12 series may have a secret wireless feature to charge an external device like upcoming AirPods and the long-expected Tile-like item tracker AirTags.

Citing a series of US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings first spotted by VentureBeat, the report said that the iPhone 12 "supports a built-in inductive charging transmitter and receiver."

Apple has not officially announced any such functionality yet.

"In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT [wireless power transfer] charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models … also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories," one of the documents read.

The list includes iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The FCC documents said that "currently the only accessory that can be charged by iPhones is an external potential apple accessory in future" and that reverse charging currently "only occurs when the phone is connected to an AC power outlet."

Apple has officially introduced MagSafe in iPhone 12 series phones, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a cinch. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.

The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

The magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, according to Apple.

--IANS