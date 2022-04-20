Samsung pushes smartwatch launch date to let Apple Watch hype die down

London: Samsung has pushed back the launch of its first round smartwatch as they want the hype of Apple Watch to die down. The mobile giant will launch the "Gear A" in the second half of the year, when its new Note 5 is released, the Independent reported. According to Samsung blog SamMobile, the announcement has been pushed back to the second half of this year so that it can follow a proper time table with its product launches, and possibly to give the market time to settle down with the Apple Watch . The Samsung smartwatch had been much anticipated because it is the first time that the company will unveil a round face, moving away from the long rectangular faces of its previous releases. ANI