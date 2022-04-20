Samsung provides masks, PPE kits to hospitals in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday said it has started supporting local authorities in various states in their preventive drive to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus by providing thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

Each kit includes surgeon gown, face mask, gloves, preventive eye wear, hood cap and shoe cover.

"While we take these first steps, we continue to engage with the government and local administrations to assess how we can further contribute during these times, to make our efforts effective and meaningful," the company said in a statement.

In addition, Samsung will provide a large number of Infra-red thermometers and Public Addressal systems that can be used by the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities.

Along with these, air purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided.

The company is also supporting local police in providing cooked food packets to local communities around its manufacturing facility.

"At Samsung, the health and well-being of our colleagues, partners, their families, and the community, is a top priority. All Samsung India employees across sales, marketing and R&D functions are working from home," the company added.

--IANS