Samsung not to attend IFA 2020: Report

Seoul: Samsung has confirmed it will not participate in Europe''s largest consumer tech trade show IFA 2020 and would go online to avoid unnecessary mass gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after the European Union allowed travel from 15 countries except the US, Russia and Brazil, reports TechCrunch.

"We have taken the exciting decision to share our latest news and announcements at our own digital event in early September. While Samsung will not be participating in IFA 2020, we look forward to our continued partnership with IFA in the future," the report quoted company''s spokesperson as saying.

IFA 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 4 to 9. Owing to the global pandemic, there is still uncertainly on the event.

At IFA 2019, Samsung unveiled Galaxy A90 5G, its first non-flagship phone with 5G support.

The company is planning a virtual ''Unpacked'' event on August 5 to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

