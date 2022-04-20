    Menu
    Samsung may launch 3 types of foldable phones in 2021

    April20/ 2022


    Seoul: Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three kinds of foldable smartphone models next year.

    According to OLED research firm UBI Research, these will likely be called Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

    All three models will use ultra-thin glass as cover windows.

    Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal screen and a 3-inch external screen.

    The internal screen size is the same as the first Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year. But the external screen size has increased from the 1.1-inch of the original Flip.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite will offer the same display configuration (probably without the under-display camera tech) paired with cheaper internals to achieve a lower price point.

    The Z Flip successor will come with the same 6.7-inch foldable panel but a bigger 3-inch external one, compared to the original Z Flip's outer display of just 1.1-inch.

    The report also said that the Z Fold3 will have S Pen support.

    The company earlier introduced Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded.

    Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

    --IANS

