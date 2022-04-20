Samsung logs 10% share of global feature phone market in Q3

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics accounted for 10 per cent of the global feature phone market in the third quarter this year, a report said on Wednesday.

Global feature phone shipments declined 17 per cent on-year to 74 million units in the July-September period, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.

Samsung had a 10 per cent share in the feature phone market in the third quarter, sharing third place with China's Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of Transsion Group.

Another Transsion brand, iTel, led the feature phone market with a 24 percent share, followed by Finnish phone maker HMD Global with a 14 percent share, data showed.

Global feature phone shipments declined 17 per cent annually, reaching 74 million units in Q3.

By region, Samsung was the second-largest vendor in India with an 18 percent share, only behind iTel, which had a 22 percent share. India was the second-largest feature phone market, representing 36 percent of the global feature phone shipments in the third quarter.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, the largest market for feature phones, Samsung came in fourth with only a 2 per cent share, reports Yonhap news agency.?

When it comes to the smartphone sector, Samsung was the world's largest vendor with a 22 per cent market share in the third quarter, beating China's Huawei Technologies by 8 percentage points.

Counterpoint Research data showed Samsung's third-quarter smartphone shipments reached 80.4 million units in the third quarter, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

–IANS