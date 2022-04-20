Samsung launches new range of UHD Business TVs in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday launched a new range of ultra high definition (UHD) Business TVs in India for places like restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes and salons, among others.

New TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants, with prices ranging from Rs 75,000-Rs 175,000 and comes with three-year warranty, the company said in a statement.

"With the new Samsung Business TV, we want to meet the requirements of various small and medium businesses, helping them communicate and operate effectively and hassle free," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

"Our latest range of Business TVs will help businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons redefine experience for end consumers," he added.

The TVs come preloaded with over 100 free templates that allow business owners to create their own content.

Some of the templates include vertical orientation, promotions that display content alongside TV programmes, motion-embedded, seasonal sale and other pre-designed layouts providing business perfect visuals for different occasions.



In addition to customisable free templates, the Samsung Business TV app allows remote management of content.

This app also aids easy DIY (do it yourself) installation of the TV. After downloading the Business TV app, users' devices are automatically connected to the TV and available for immediate use, said the company.

—IANS