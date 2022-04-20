Samsung Launches New Range Of Convertible Inverter ACs

Gurugram: Samsung on Wednesday launched two new online series of convertible inverter air conditioners at a starting price of Rs 33,499.

The new range of ACs will be available on Flipkart and Samsung Estore from February 22 to February 25, 2020.

Potential consumers paying with select credit and debit cards will also get an additional 10 per cent cashback offer of upto Rs 1,500.

"Our research has shown that AC consumers are most concerned about durability, affordability and energy efficiency and this new online series is designed to meet these expectations of consumers with Samsung's best-in-class technology," Piyush Kunnapallil, Director - Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India said in a statement.

According to the company, the two new series - Dura Series and Copper Series - with five aesthetically designed convertible inverter AC models provide affordable comfort to consumers, addressing their need for durability and energy efficiency.

Samsung's new ACs will come in 1-ton and 1.5-ton variants with three-star and five-star energy efficiency options. All the five new models come with the convertible mode.

Additionally, the AC models will come with 10-year warranty on the highly efficient digital inverter compressor, five-year warranty on the condenser, five-year warranty on the PCB controller, free-gas recharge for five years and free installation, giving consumers the strongest durability proposition and complete peace of mind.

"As customers look for aesthetically pleasing, durable and energy efficient ACs, the new range of Samsung convertible inverter air conditioners will be a great option, available on our platform just at the onset of summer. This launch will further augment our offerings during Flipkart Cooling Days," Hari Kumar, Senior Director - Large Appliances, Flipkart added.

—IANS