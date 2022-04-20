Samsung launches new phones, 'convertible' fridge

Bangkok: Global electronics giant Samsung on Monday launched a range of products, including three 4G-enabled smartphones, the world`s first "convertible" refrigerator and a library of 2.5 lakh Indian songs and 1,500 movies. Hyun Chil Hong, president and CEO of Samsung India Electronics, said India was one of the "fastest growing energies markets. I am impressed with the rich culture, diversity and hospitality of India, that I have never seen before". "In 2015, we plan to introduce path-breaking technology across various categories of products, which will enhance consumer experience and strengthen our position in the market," he said at the Samsung South West Asia Forum 2015, attended by people from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The Galaxy A7, three 4G-enabled smartphones -Galaxy Grand Prime 4G, Galaxy Core Prime 4G and Galaxy J1 4G, the world`s first "convertible" refrigerator where people can change the freezer into an extension of the fridge with the touch of a button, were launched. IANS