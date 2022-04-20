Samsung launches new Galaxy A51 variant at Rs 27,999

New Delhi: Samsung on Wednesday launched a new 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of its best-selling smartphone Galaxy A51 in India for Rs 27,999.

The new variant of Galaxy A51 comes in three colours – prism crush black, prism crush white and prism crush blue – and will be available across retail channels, offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals and Samsung.com.

"Galaxy A51's cool and intelligent 'Make for India' innovations have seen widespread adoption. These features, based on extensive consumer research in India, have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast and organized life," the company said in a statement.

The device features an advanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with "Night Mode" capability and a 5MP Macro lens that allows users to take close up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in "Live Focus" mode.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster for improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption.

The Galaxy A51 also comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 19 hours of video play back time, according to the company, thanks to the 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

