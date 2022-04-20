Samsung launches new curved gaming monitor Odyssey G9

Seoul: Samsung on Wednesday launched a 49-inch curved gaming monitor called Odyssey G9 which is the world''s first Dual QHD gaming monitor that offers an industry-first, deep and immersive 1000R curvature.

Unveiled at CES 2020, the G9 joins the recently launched G7 in the Odyssey line-up and will be available for purchase from Thursday, the company said in a statement.

In South Korea, the Odyssey G9 is priced at 1.9 million won ($1,570).

"The G9 now joins the portfolio as the first dual QHD gaming monitor with 1000R curvature. This further solidifies Samsung''s leadership in the global gaming monitor market, with innovation happening at an unprecedented rate," said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The G9 is set to deliver a powerful combination of features under the hood, including rapid 1 milli-second response time with a 240Hz refresh rate and crystal clear QLED picture quality for gaming in dual QHD.

The G9 pursues an innovative and futuristic design with a glossy white exterior.

It houses Infinity Core Lighting, which allows 52 different colours and five lighting effect options behind the display.

The Odyssey G9 is also the first monitor certified to support HRD10+, enabling it to deliver games and content in groundbreaking quality through a combination of Quantum dot technology and an HDR1000 panel.

"Samsung''s Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor takes immersive gaming to the next level, giving any gamer the upper hand," Ha added.

The Odyssey G9 further presents a groundbreaking gameplay experience, with dynamic and seamless action scene-by-scene enabled by NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, said the company.

--IANS