Samsung Launches Galaxy J5, Galaxy J7 2016 Edition In India

New Delhi: Korean electronics giant Samsung India on Monday launched the 2016 edition of its J series smartphones Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 in India. With an initiative of "Make for India", Samsung's new J series offer exclusive services like S-bike mode, ultra-data saving and ultra-power saving features. "Given the tremendous success of the J Series, we are happy to announce the expansion of the portfolio with the addition of Galaxy J7 and Galaxy J5 2016 that will elevate consumer experience to the next level," Manu Sharma, vice president (mobile business), Samsung India Electronics, said in a statement. The devices are available on e-tailer flipkart from May 10. While Galaxy J7 2016 is available for Rs.15,990, the Galaxy J5 2016 is priced at Rs.13,990. With key changes like an ergonomic height-to-width ratio, Galaxy J7 2016 has a 5.5-inch super AMOLED display and Galaxy J5 2016 has an upgraded super AMOLED display size moving from a 5-inch to a 5.2-inch screen. While Galaxy J5 2016 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.2 GHz Quad Core processor, Galaxy J7 2016 has an upgraded Exynos Octa Core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz. Both the devices have an upgraded 2GB RAM. The Galaxy J5 2016 on board memory has been expanded to 16 GB which matches the Galaxy J7 2016. Both devices support expandable memory up to 128GB. The smartphones run on Android 6.0.1 (marshmallow). The Galaxy J7 2016 has 3,300mAh battery and Galaxy J5 2016 a 3,100mAh battery. The dual-SIM phones have 13MP rear cameras with flash and 5MP front shooters, also with flash for high-quality selfies in low-light conditions. The company has incorporated the ultra-data saving mode whereby consumers can save up to 50 percent on mobile and Wi-Fi data through compression technology and by restricting background data consumption from apps.