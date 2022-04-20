Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro goes on sale in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday announced that the sale of its latest flagship -- Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Buds Pro has started in India.

Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Buds Pro will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and leading retail outlets starting today.

The base Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at a price of Rs 69,999. The Galaxy S21+ base model is priced at Rs 81,999 and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,05,999.

Potential customers can buy Galaxy Buds Pro for Rs 15,990 in India.

"Customers buying Galaxy S21 series will be eligible for exciting cashback offers, benefits and upgrade bonus. Customers will get cashback offer worth Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards," the company said in a statement.

As part of Samsung Upgrade Program, customers will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 6,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21, when they exchange their old smartphone.

Customers upgrading from Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy S10 Series and Galaxy Note 10 Series will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

In a special offer, customers purchasing Galaxy Buds Pro will get 10 per cent instant cashback on ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

--IANS