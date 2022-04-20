Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: Love at first sight

New Delhi: Love at the first sight with the Mystic Bronze will not be a superlative, so to say. The colour is just an excuse, an outwardly experience while the real love lies in the heart of the phablet that offers pleasure, joy, productivity and more.

The colour gives a soft neutral tone that transcends changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.

For the first time in the Note series, The 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate, delivering buttery smooth visuals on our best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content being viewed to optimise battery life

Sporting an all-day intelligent battery and super-fast charging capabilities can get more than 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Another first on the device is 'Nearby Share' feature for quick and easy sharing on Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

By simply pointing Galaxy Note20 Ultra to other Ultra Wideband (UWB) equipped Galaxy devices, Nearby Share will automatically list the people you're facing on to the top of your sharing panel.

Future UWB functionality will also help find things more accurately with AR technology and unlock your home as a digital key.

The enhanced S Pen which is a favourite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, offers ultimate writing experience this time.

The S Pen's five new 'Anywhere' actions makes touchless navigation of your device - like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot - as simple as a flick of the wrist.

On the device, Microsoft's Your Phone app with Link to Windows integration will now enable the users to easily access mobile apps directly from Windows 10 PC without disrupting the flow.

With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, the device's 8K camera now gives you access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience.

Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed control, and 120 fps video at FHD for cinematic-style videos.

You can also control audio sources on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, adjusting gain and selecting between onboard mics or external sources, so the sound you want comes through clearly.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7, which is the toughest-ever glass on a smartphone.

It supports eSIM by Airtel and Jio and the service is coming soon on Vodafone.

For Rs 104,999, you will get to ride a Ferrari in the world of smartphones!

IANS