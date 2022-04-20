Samsung Galaxy M62 to come with massive 7,000mAh battery

New Delhi: Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone Galaxy M62 with a massive 7,000mAh battery.

The smartphone made an appearance on the US regulator FCC website with model code SM-E625F/DS, which was earlier named as Galaxy F62, reports GSMArena.

The Galaxy M62 was previously rumoured to be a tablet, however, one of the documents on FCC's site have mentioned it as a mobile phone.

Samsung Galaxy M62 is speculated to be the successor of Samsung Galaxy M51 and is expected to launch sometime this year.

Apart from the large 7,000mAh battery, the phone is tipped to ship with a 25W fast charger. Connectivity options are reported to include USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone may come with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC support.

The device will come with Exynos 9825 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

—IANS



