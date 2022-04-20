Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature triple rear camera: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch foldable smartphone ''Galaxy Fold 2 soon and according to a report, the device will come with a triple-camera setup on the back.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 is said to feature a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens, reports GizmoChina.

The phone will have two camera sensors on the front side but they won''t be placed together.

One sensor will be placed inside the notch of the Side-A small screen while the other sensor will be placed on a foldable screen.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at Rs 1.65 lakh.

The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with just 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

The device is expected to come with a 7.59-inch Flexible Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate while the secondary screen will be of 6.23-inch.

The device may come in martian green as well as astro blue colour variants, ditching the S-Pen this time.

--IANS